I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
S
₹1.06 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
RX
Lexus RX
350h Panasonic
₹95.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors2.5L A25A-FXS
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
470-
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor PanNickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm179 bhp 270 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
470 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph200 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,81,0651,09,93,381
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,91,00095,80,000
RTO
54,00010,12,000
Insurance
4,35,5654,00,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,1752,36,290
