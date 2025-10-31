Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Jaguar I-Pace SE

1/2
2/2
1.13 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Jaguar I-Pace Key Specs
Battery Capacity90 Kwh
Max Speed200 Kmph
Range470 Km
View all I-Pace specs and features

I-Pace SE Latest Updates

I-Pace is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of I-Pace SE in Delhi is Rs. 1.13 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar

  • Engine Type: 2 Electric Motors
  • Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 505
    • ...Read More

    Jaguar I-Pace SE Price

    SE
    ₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
    90 Kwh
    200 Kmph
    470 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,08,15,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    4,44,203
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,13,13,703
    EMI@2,43,176/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Jaguar I-Pace SE Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2 Electric Motors
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Driving Range
    470
    Battery
    90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Not Applicable
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Max Motor Performance
    394 bhp 696 Nm
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Range
    470 km
    Max Speed
    200 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    No
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    255 / 55 R19
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Integral Link with Coil Spring
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 55 R19
    Ground Clearance
    142
    Length
    4682
    Wheelbase
    2990
    Kerb Weight
    2208
    Height
    1566
    Width
    2139
    Bootspace
    505
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents on Pillars
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Seat Base Sliding
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Fixed
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Optional
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Optional
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Ebony, Light Oyster / Ebony
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Jaguar I-Pace SE EMI
    EMI2,18,858 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,01,82,332
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,01,82,332
    Interest Amount
    29,49,150
    Payable Amount
    1,31,31,482

    Jaguar I-Pace other Variants

    S
    ₹1.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    90 Kwh
    200 Kmph
    470 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,05,91,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    4,35,565
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,10,81,065
    EMI@2,38,175/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    HSE
    ₹1.17 Crore*On-Road Price
    90 Kwh
    200 Kmph
    470 Km
    View breakup

    Jaguar I-Pace Alternatives

    BMW iX

    BMW iX xDrive 40

    1.16 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    I-Pace vs iX
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron 55

    99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    I-Pace vs e-tron
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC

    1.07 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    I-Pace vs EQC

    Popular Jaguar Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Jaguar Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details