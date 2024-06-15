Saved Articles

HT Auto

Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate

4 out of 5
4 out of 5
1.16 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volvo XC90 Key Specs
Engine1969 cc
Mileage11.04 kmpl
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
XC90 B6 Ultimate Latest Updates

XC90 is a 7 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XC90 B6 Ultimate (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.16 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Driving Range: 809 Km
  • Bootspace: 709 litres
    • Mileage of B6 Ultimate is 11.04 kmpl....Read More

    Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate Price

    B6 Ultimate
    ₹1.16 Crore*On-Road Price
    1969 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,00,89,900
    RTO
    10,62,990
    Insurance
    4,20,544
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,15,73,934
    EMI@2,48,769/mo
    Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    420 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    11.04 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    300 bhp
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Engine Type
    2.0L Drive-E Turbocharged
    Driving Range
    809 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    8.14 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Engine
    1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    180 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    275 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
    Rear Suspension
    Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 45 R20
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    709 litres
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    71 litres
    Ground Clearance
    238 mm
    Length
    4953 mm
    Wheelbase
    2984 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2962 kg
    Height
    1771 mm
    Width
    1931 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    Manual
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    19
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    9 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    TFT Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Optional
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Nappa Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Amber / Charcoal, Maroon Brown / Charcoal
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Volvo XC90 B6 Ultimate EMI
    EMI2,23,892 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,04,16,540
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,04,16,540
    Interest Amount
    30,16,984
    Payable Amount
    1,34,33,524

