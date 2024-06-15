Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1969 cc
|Mileage
|11.04 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
XC90 is a 7 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XC90 B6 Ultimate (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.16 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of
XC90 is a 7 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XC90 B6 Ultimate (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.16 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of B6 Ultimate is 71 litres & Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like:
