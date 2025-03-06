In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Discovery and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Discovery vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Discovery
|Xc90
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|12.38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|2997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-