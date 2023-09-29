Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Volvo XC90 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.06 Crore.
The on road price for Volvo XC90 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.16 Crore in Chennai.
The lowest price model is Volvo XC90 D5 Inscription and the most priced model is Volvo XC90 Recharge.
Volvo XC90 on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Volvo XC90 is mainly compared to Land Rover Defender which starts at Rs. 76.57 Lakhs in Chennai, BMW X5 which starts at Rs. 93.9 Lakhs in Chennai and BMW X8 starting at Rs. 1 Cr in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price Volvo XC90 D5 Inscription ₹ 1.06 Crore Volvo XC90 Recharge ₹ 1.16 Crore
