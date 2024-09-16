HT Auto
BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport

BMW X5 Front Left Side
BMW X5 Right Side View
BMW X5 Rear View
BMW X5 Left Side View
BMW X5 Rear Left View
BMW X5 Rear Right Side
1.20 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW X5 Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Mileage12 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all X5 specs and features

X5 xDrive40i M Sport Latest Updates

X5 is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of X5 xDrive40i M Sport in Delhi is Rs. 1.20 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive40i

  • Engine Type: B58 Turbochaged I6
  • Max Torque: 520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 83 litres
  • BootSpace: 650 litres
    • Mileage of xDrive40i M Sport is 12 kmpl....Read More

    BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport Price

    xDrive40i M Sport
    ₹1.20 Crore*On-Road Price
    2998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,04,90,000
    RTO
    11,03,000
    Insurance
    4,35,972
    Save upto 50% on insurance with coverfox.com
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,20,29,472
    EMI@2,58,560/mo
    BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    12 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    375 bhp @ 5200 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    B58 Turbochaged I6
    Driving Range
    996 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.4 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Motor Performance
    12 bhp 200 Nm
    Engine
    2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    275 / 45 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs
    Front Suspension
    Double-wishbone Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs
    Rear Tyres
    305 / 40 R20
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    650 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    83 litres
    Length
    4922 mm
    Wheelbase
    2975 mm
    Height
    1745 mm
    Width
    2004 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    16
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Ivory White / Black, Coffee / Black, Cognac / Black, Black
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
    BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport EMI
    EMI2,32,704 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,08,26,524
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,08,26,524
    Interest Amount
    31,35,730
    Payable Amount
    1,39,62,254

    BMW X5 other Variants

    xDrive40i xLine
    ₹1.08 Crore*On-Road Price
    2998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    93,90,000
    RTO
    9,93,000
    Insurance
    3,93,554
    Save upto 50% on insurance with coverfox.com
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,07,77,054
    EMI@2,31,641/mo
    xDrive30d xLine
    ₹1.12 Crore*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    xDrive30d M Sport
    ₹1.25 Crore*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

