X5 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X5 xDrive40i xLine (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.08 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive40i xLine is 83 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: B58 Turbochaged I6 Max Torque: 520 Nm @ 1850 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 83 litres BootSpace: 650 litres Mileage of xDrive40i xLine is 12 kmpl.