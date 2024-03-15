Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2998 cc
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
X5 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X5 xDrive40i xLine (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.08 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive40i xLine is 83 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like: