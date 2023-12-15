Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|2995 cc
|Mileage
|11.21 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Q7 is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q7 55 TFSI Technology (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.01 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission
Q7 is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q7 55 TFSI Technology (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.01 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 55 TFSI Technology is 85 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Scuff Plates, Driver Armrest Storage, Heater, Automatic Head Lamps, Turn Indicators on ORVM and specs like:
