Q7 is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q7 55 TFSI Technology (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.01 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission Q7 is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q7 55 TFSI Technology (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.01 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 55 TFSI Technology is 85 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Scuff Plates, Driver Armrest Storage, Heater, Automatic Head Lamps, Turn Indicators on ORVM and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid System Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1370 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 litres Mileage of 55 TFSI Technology is 11.21 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less