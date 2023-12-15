Q5 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q5 45 TFSI Technology (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 75.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Q5 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q5 45 TFSI Technology (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 75.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 45 TFSI Technology is 70 litres & Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cabin-Boot Access, Follow me home headlamps, Rear Defogger, Rain-sensing Wipers and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 370 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 70 litres BootSpace: 520 litres Mileage of 45 TFSI Technology is 13.47 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less