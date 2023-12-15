Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsAudiQ545 TFSI Technology

Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology

1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5
75.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Audi Q5 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Mileage13.47 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Q5 specs and features

Q5 45 TFSI Technology Latest Updates

Q5 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q5 45 TFSI Technology (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 75.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 70 litres
  • BootSpace: 520 litres
    • Mileage of 45 TFSI Technology is 13.47 kmpl....Read More

    Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology Price

    45 TFSI Technology
    ₹75.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    65,55,000
    RTO
    6,84,500
    Insurance
    2,84,229
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    75,24,229
    EMI@1,61,725/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Top Speed
    237 Kmph
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6.3 seconds
    Engine
    1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    249 bhp @ 5000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    13.47 kmpl
    Driving Range
    943 Km
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Transmission
    Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Others
    Regenerative Braking
    Front Suspension
    5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Damper Control
    Rear Suspension
    5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar with Damper Control
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    235 / 55 R19
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 55 R19
    Width
    1893 mm
    Length
    4682 mm mm
    Height
    1655 mm
    Wheelbase
    2819 mm
    Kerb Weight
    1890 kg
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    520 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    70 litres
    Scuff Plates
    Aluminium
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Third Row AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on rear
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Differential Lock
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Rub - Strips
    Silver
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Altas Beige / Black with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus Inserts, Okapi Brown / Black with with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus Inserts
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    Yes
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology EMI
    EMI1,45,553 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    67,71,806
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    67,71,806
    Interest Amount
    19,61,345
    Payable Amount
    87,33,151

    Audi Q5 other Variants

    45 TFSI Premium Plus
    ₹68.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    59,90,000
    RTO
    6,28,000
    Insurance
    2,62,442
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    68,80,942
    EMI@1,47,898/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Audi Q5 Alternatives

    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

    53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Q5 vs Wrangler
    Volvo XC60

    Volvo XC60 D5 Inscription

    61.9 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    Q5 vs XC60
    BMW X3

    BMW X3 xDrive 20d Luxury Line

    57.5 - 61.9 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Q5 vs X3

    Popular Audi Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • Audi A4

      42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi Q7

      79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi Q3

      44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi A6

      54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi e-tron GT

      1.8 - 2.05 Cr*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Audi Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details