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Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
84.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Jaguar F-Pace Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Mileage19.3 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all F-Pace specs and features

F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel

F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel Prices

The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, equipped with a 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹84.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel Mileage

All variants of the F-Pace deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel Colours

The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel is available in 4 colour options: Portimao Blue, Fuji White, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black.

F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel Engine and Transmission

The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the F-Pace's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque priced between ₹64.86 Lakhs - 64.86 Lakhs or the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs.

F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel Specs & Features

The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel Price

F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel

₹84.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,90,000
RTO
9,21,550
Insurance
2,46,635
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
84,58,685
EMI@1,81,810/mo
Add to Compare
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Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Driving Range
1158 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil Springs
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4747 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm
Height
1664 mm
Width
2071 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel EMI
EMI1,63,629 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
76,12,816
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
76,12,816
Interest Amount
22,04,931
Payable Amount
98,17,747

Jaguar F-Pace other Variants

F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol

₹82.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,90,000
RTO
7,39,300
Insurance
2,46,635
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
82,76,435
EMI@1,77,893/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Jaguar F-Pace Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.86 Lakhs Onwards
F-PacevsRange Rover Evoque
BMW X3

BMW X3

72.5 - 75 Lakhs
F-PacevsX3
Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
F-PacevsWrangler
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs
F-PacevsQ5
Volvo XC60

Volvo XC60

68.9 Lakhs
+1
F-PacevsXC60

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