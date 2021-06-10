|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|19.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, equipped with a 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹84.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the F-Pace deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 19.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel is available in 4 colour options: Portimao Blue, Fuji White, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black.
The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the F-Pace's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque priced between ₹64.86 Lakhs - 64.86 Lakhs or the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs.
The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.