In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Pace and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price starts at Rs. 64.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Autobiography Petrol. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Evoque: 1997 cc engine, 10.6 to 12,82 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs Range Rover Evoque Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-pace
|Range rover evoque
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 72.9 Lakhs
|₹ 64.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|10.6 to 12,82 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-