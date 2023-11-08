Watch: 2023 Range Rover Velar SUV first drive review

British luxury carmaker introduced the facelift version of the Range Rover Velar SUV in India earlier this year at a price of ₹ 94 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a few cosmetic updates, but remains largely the same powerhouse that it used to be. Here is a quick review.

Sabyasachi Dasgupta

| Updated on: By:Updated on:

Follow us on: