F-Pace is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of F-Pace SVR (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.73 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of SVR is 82 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 3500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 82 BootSpace: 793