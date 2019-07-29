hamburger icon
MacanPriceMileageSpecifications
Porsche Macan Front Left Side
1/14
Porsche Macan Grille
2/14
Porsche Macan Left Side View
3/14
Porsche Macan Rear Left Side
4/14
Porsche Macan Rear Left View
5/14
Porsche Macan Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/14

Porsche Macan S

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.64 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Porsche Macan Key Specs
Engine2894 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Macan specs and features

Macan S

Macan S Prices

The Macan S, equipped with a 3.0L Twin-turbocharged V6 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.64 Crore (ex-showroom).

Macan S Mileage

All variants of the Macan offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Macan S Colours

The Macan S is available in 9 colour options: White, Black, Carrara White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Copper Ruby Metallic.

Macan S Engine and Transmission

The Macan S is powered by a 2894 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 375 bhp @ 5200 rpm and 520 Nm @ 1850 rpm of torque.

Macan S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Macan's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.07 Cr - 2.62 Cr.

Macan S Specs & Features

The Macan S has Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Defogger, Puddle Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Porsche Macan S Price

Macan S

₹1.64 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,52,000
RTO
14,35,200
Insurance
5,82,670
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,70,370
EMI@3,51,863/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Porsche Macan S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
3.0L Twin-turbocharged V6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.8 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2894 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Self-tracking Trapezoidal-link
Front Suspension
Fully Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
295 / 40 R20

Capacity

Bootspace
458 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
65 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4726 mm
Wheelbase
2807 mm
Kerb Weight
1930 kg
Height
1624 mm
Width
1927 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot Opener

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Optional

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Optional
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Optional
Geo-Fence
Optional
Find My Car
Optional
Emergency Call
Optional

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Agate Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Porsche Macan S EMI
EMI3,16,677 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,47,33,333
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,47,33,333
Interest Amount
42,67,275
Payable Amount
1,90,00,608

Porsche Macan other Variants

Macan Base

₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,05,000
RTO
9,60,500
Insurance
3,99,615
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,65,615
EMI@2,35,694/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Macan GTS

₹1.75 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,53,47,000
RTO
15,34,700
Insurance
6,21,040
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,75,03,240
EMI@3,76,213/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Porsche Macan Alternatives

Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
MacanvsGrecale
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.07 - 2.62 Cr
+6
MacanvsDefender
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
+4
MacanvsCayenne
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 Cr
+2
MacanvsQ8
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.45 - 1.52 Cr
+4
MacanvsAMG GLE Coupe
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
MacanvsM4 Competition

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Porsche Cars

  • Popular
View all  Porsche Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers