Porsche Macan S

1.55 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche Macan Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Mileage11.24 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Macan specs and features

Macan S Latest Updates

Macan is a 5 seater suv which has 2 variants. The price of Macan S (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.55 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of S

  • Engine Type: 3.0L Turbocharged V6
  • Max Torque: 480 Nm @ 1360 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 65
  • BootSpace: 488
    • Mileage of S is 11.24 kmpl....Read More

    Porsche Macan S Price

    S
    ₹1.55 Crore*On-Road Price
    2995 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,36,07,000
    RTO
    13,60,700
    Insurance
    5,53,941
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,55,22,141
    EMI@3,33,631/mo
    Porsche Macan S Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    3.0L Turbocharged V6
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    730.6
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    480 Nm @ 1360 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    11.24
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    349 bhp @ 5400 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    235 / 60 R18
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Self-tracking Trapezoidal-link
    Front Suspension
    Fully Independent Double Wishbone
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 55 R18
    Ground Clearance
    205
    Length
    4696
    Wheelbase
    2807
    Kerb Weight
    1865
    Height
    1624
    Width
    1923
    Bootspace
    488
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    65
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Optional
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    60000
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Optional
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Optional
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Optional
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Black, Agate Grey
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Porsche Macan S EMI
    EMI3,00,268 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,39,69,926
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,39,69,926
    Interest Amount
    40,46,166
    Payable Amount
    1,80,16,092

    Porsche Macan other Variants

    Base
    ₹95.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    83,21,000
    RTO
    8,32,100
    Insurance
    3,50,101
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    95,03,701
    EMI@2,04,272/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
