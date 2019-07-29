Macan is a 5 seater suv which has 2 variants. The price of Macan S (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.55 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of S Macan is a 5 seater suv which has 2 variants. The price of Macan S (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.55 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of S is 65 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0L Turbocharged V6 Max Torque: 480 Nm @ 1360 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 65 BootSpace: 488 Mileage of S is 11.24 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less