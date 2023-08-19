In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs Wrangler Comparison