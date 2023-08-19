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Jaguar F-Pace vs Jeep Wrangler

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs Wrangler Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-pace Wrangler
BrandJaguarJeep
Price₹ 72.9 Lakhs₹ 67.65 Lakhs
Mileage12.9 to 19.3 kmpl10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel
₹72.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹67.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar F-Pace Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Infotainment System Main Menu
Taillight
Door View Of Driver Seat
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
430 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19.3 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 3750 rpm270 bhp @ 5250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I42.0 L GME T4 DI TC
Driving Range
1158 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
210 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19255 / 75 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil SpringsHeavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringsHeavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas Shocks
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19255 / 75 R17
Length
4747 mm4867 mm
Wheelbase
2874 mm3007 mm
Height
1664 mm1853 mm
Width
2071 mm1898 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres81 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver DoorManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsVents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Scuff Plates
AluminiumMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+9
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
11.4 inch8.4 inch
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)1 Star (Euro NCAP)
Differential Lock
ElectronicCentre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandManual Shift - Lever
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,58,68577,32,097
Ex-Showroom Price
72,90,00067,65,000
RTO
9,21,5506,76,500
Insurance
2,46,6352,90,097
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,81,8101,66,192

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