|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|12.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol, equipped with a 2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹82.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the F-Pace deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol is available in 4 colour options: Portimao Blue, Fuji White, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black.
The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 247 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 365 Nm @ 1300-4500 rpm of torque.
In the F-Pace's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque priced between ₹64.86 Lakhs - 64.86 Lakhs or the BMW X3 priced between ₹72.5 Lakhs - 75 Lakhs.
The F-Pace 2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.