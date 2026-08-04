In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs Macan Comparison