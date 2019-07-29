Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1984 cc
|Mileage
|12.35 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
Macan is a 5 seater suv which has 2 variants. The price of Macan Base (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 95.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Base is 65 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
