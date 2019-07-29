|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Macan Base, equipped with a 2.0L R4 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.10 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Macan offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Macan Base is available in 9 colour options: White, Black, Carrara White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Copper Ruby Metallic.
The Macan Base is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 241 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Macan's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Grecale priced between ₹1.31 Cr - 2.05 Cr or the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.07 Cr - 2.62 Cr.
The Macan Base has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, Voice Command, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning and Instantaneous Consumption.