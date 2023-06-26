What is the on-road price of Porsche Macan in Mumbai? The Porsche Macan Base is priced on the road at Rs 97,53,331 in Mumbai.

What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Macan in Mumbai? The RTO Charges for the Porsche Macan Base in Mumbai is Rs 10,81,730.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Macan in Mumbai? The Porsche Macan Base's insurance charges in Mumbai are Rs 3,50,101.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Macan in Mumbai? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Porsche Macan base variant in Mumbai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 83,21,000, RTO - Rs. 10,81,730, Insurance - Rs. 3,50,101, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Porsche Macan in ##cityName## is Rs. 97,53,331.

What is the on-road price of Porsche Macan Top Model? The top model of the Porsche Macan is the Porsche S, with an on-road price of Rs. 1,59,30,351 in Mumbai.