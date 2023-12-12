Porsche Macan EV gets augmented reality HUD and three screens

HT Auto
Porsche has been working on the all-electric Macan for the last several months. While the prototypes that were spotted over the last year have given us an idea of what the car's exterior design is going to be like, the German high-performance car manufacturer has now revealed the interior of the electric SUV. The interior of the upcoming Porsche Macan EV wears a futuristic and feature-packed look.

Porsche Macan EV
The Porsche Macan EV's interior is a techno-powerhouse full of digital screens, augmented reality-propelled HUD etc.
Porsche Macan EV
The Porsche Macan EV's interior is a techno-powerhouse full of digital screens, augmented reality-propelled HUD etc.

The first thing noticeable in the interior of the upcoming Porsche Macan EV is the dashboard that comes with three digital screens. It looks like the entire dashboard consists of a wide digital display that comes split into three parts. However, what is not visible instantly but is certainly the most interesting interior feature inside the cabin of the electric SUV is the Augmented Reality (AI) powered HUD, which transforms the entire windshield into a gigantic fourth screen. It shows features such as turn arrows or distances to the vehicle in front. The projected images encompass a space of over 30 feet in front of the car and stretch 7.25 feet. Porsche claims that this is the largest heads-up display available in any car worldwide. However, this feature will not come as a standard feature onboard the upcoming electric SUV. Instead, buyers can have it as an option.

Watch: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV pushed to the limits on sand and snow

The cabin of the Porsche Macan EV gets a 12.6-inch curved display for the driver, while the centre touchscreen infotainment screen is 10.9 inches and comes with a full HD display. There is a passenger display as well, which measures 10.9 inches and comes as an optional feature for the luxury electric SUV. This optional third screen allows the front passenger to operate several vehicle systems and functions that would otherwise require the driver to operate. This allows the driver to operate navigation features and video streaming. Porsche claims that this feature enhances the driver's comfort and convenience.

Porsche claims the Macan's infotainment screens come powered by an Android-based operating system and can be updated through the Porsche App Centre. They get a plethora of apps like Spotify YouTube and WebEx. Also, there are several games available. The car manufacturer also claimed that the Macan EV will add Apple's map or Google Maps to the driver display as part of the integration.

