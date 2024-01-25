|Battery Capacity
Porsche Macan EV price starts at ₹ 1.65 Cr .
|Model Name
Porsche Macan EV
|Porsche Cayenne
|Mercedes-Benz EQE
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.65 Cr
₹1.27 - 1.93 Cr
₹1.39 Cr
|Battery Capacity
100 kWh
90.56 kWh
-
|Range
591 km
550 Km
-
|Fuel Type
Electric
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)/Petrol
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
|Expert Ratings
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
-