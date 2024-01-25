Macan EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Macan EV Turbo (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.72 Crore. It offers many features like Macan EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Macan EV Turbo (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.72 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Transmission: Automatic, Sport Mode ...Read MoreRead Less