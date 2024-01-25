Saved Articles

Porsche Macan EV Turbo

1/3
2/3
3/3
1.72 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Porsche Macan EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity100 kwh
Max Speed260 Kmph
Range591 km
Charging Time21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)
Macan EV Turbo Latest Updates

Macan EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Macan EV Turbo (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.72 Crore. It offers many features like

  • Transmission: Automatic, Sport Mode
    Porsche Macan EV Turbo Price

    Turbo
    ₹1.72 Crore*On-Road Price
    100 KWh
    260 Kmph
    591 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,65,00,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    6,63,623
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,72,18,123
    EMI@3,70,085/mo
    Porsche Macan EV Turbo Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    100 kWh
    Electric Motor
    Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.3 seconds
    Driving Range
    591 km
    Transmission
    Automatic, Sport Mode
    Drivetrain
    4WD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Max Motor Performance
    630 bhp 1130 Nm
    Charging Time
    21 Minutes(270 kW DC fast charger)
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Speed
    260 Kmph
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    R22
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Tyres
    R22
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Ground Clearance
    224 mm
    Wheelbase
    2893 mm
    Width
    2152 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Optional
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    Optional
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Manual
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    60000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Touch Screen Size
    10.9 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Optional
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Optional
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Optional
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Optional
    Geo-Fence
    Optional
    Find My Car
    Optional
    Emergency Call
    Optional
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Black, Turbonite
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Porsche Macan EV Turbo EMI
    EMI3,33,076 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,54,96,310
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,54,96,310
    Interest Amount
    44,88,259
    Payable Amount
    1,99,84,569

