Porsche Macan EV on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.72 Crore. Visit your nearest Porsche Macan EV on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.72 Crore. Visit your nearest Porsche Macan EV dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Porsche Macan EV on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Porsche Macan EV is mainly compared to Porsche Cayenne which starts at Rs. 1.27 Cr in Pune, Mercedes-Benz EQE which starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr in Pune and Volvo EX90 starting at Rs. 1.5 Cr in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Porsche Macan EV Turbo ₹ 1.72 Crore