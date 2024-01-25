Porsche Macan EV sketches released, will unveil on January 25

Porsche is under a transitional phase where they are slowly working on electric versions of their vehicles. First, they launched the Taycan which has been very well received and is the flagship electric vehicle for them. Now, the brand is going towards the affordable side with the electric version of Macan. Porsche has released the design sketches of the upcoming electric SUV and has confirmed that it will make its global unveil on January 25.

The design sketches reveal that the front-end will really be like other Porsche designs. So, the main LED headlamp will sit in the bumper which has a very clean design. The headlamp will use a projector setup while the iconic four LED Daytime Running Lamps will sit above.

The rear is where there are some significant changes. It now has a coupe-like design. There is a new set of LED tail lamps that are connected via a lightbar. The tail lamps themselves have a bit of a flat design. Apart from this, the electric SUV will also boast a new set of alloy wheels.

A look at the rear of the Porsche Macan EV.

It is expected that the new model will be larger than the ICE version. The Macan EV will be the first production car to be built on Platform Premium Electric which is a new platform for electric vehicles that Porsche jointly developed with Audi. So, the upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron will also be based on the same platform.

The most powerful version of the Macan EV will produce 603 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 1,000 Nm. The electric vehicle will be based on 800V architecture and will support DC fast charging of up to 270 kW while the AC charging speed will be up to 11 kW. As of now, the size of the battery pack and driving range has not been confirmed.

