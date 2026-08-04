In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Macan EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base and Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cayenne vs Macan EV Comparison