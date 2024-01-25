Porsche Macan EV on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.72 Crore. Visit your nearest Porsche Macan EV on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.72 Crore. Visit your nearest Porsche Macan EV dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Porsche Macan EV on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Porsche Macan EV is mainly compared to Porsche Cayenne which starts at Rs. 1.27 Cr in Delhi, Mercedes-Benz EQE which starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr in Delhi and Volvo EX90 starting at Rs. 1.5 Cr in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Porsche Macan EV Turbo ₹ 1.72 Crore