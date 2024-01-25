Saved Articles

Porsche Macan EV On Road Price in Faridabad

1.89 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Faridabad
Macan EV Price in Faridabad

Porsche Macan EV on road price in Faridabad starts from Rs. 1.89 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Porsche Macan EV Turbo₹ 1.89 Crore
Porsche Macan EV Variant Wise Price List in Faridabad

Turbo
₹1.89 Crore*On-Road Price
100 KWh
260 Kmph
591 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,05,000
RTO
17,00,500
Insurance
6,45,676
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Faridabad
1,88,51,676
EMI@4,05,196/mo
    Porsche Macan EV News

    A look at the front-end of the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.
    Porsche Macan EV sketches released, will unveil on January 25
    25 Jan 2024
    The Porsche Macan EV's interior is a techno-powerhouse full of digital screens, augmented reality-propelled HUD etc.
    Porsche Macan EV's interior revealed, gets augmented reality HUD and three screens
    12 Dec 2023
    Porsche Macan EV will be the automaker's second pure electric car, slated to launch in 2024.
    Porsche Macan EV teased, looks inspired by Taycan EV. Details here
    26 Jun 2023
    Porsche Macan EV is slated to launch in 2024.
    Porsche Macan EV to promise 603 hp and 1000 Nm
    16 Nov 2022
    Porsche Macan EV during testing
    Porsche Macan EV delayed to 2024 over slow software development
    17 Oct 2022
