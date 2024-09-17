HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

MERCEDES-BENZ EQS SUV

JUST LAUNCHED
Launch Date: 16 Sept 2024
1.41 Cr*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Photos
Photos
Variants
Variants
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Key Specs
Battery Capacity122 kWh
Range809 km
View all EQS SUV specs and features

About Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Latest Update

  • Auto recap, Sept 16: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched
  • Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV set for launch today: Price expectation

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Variants

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV price starts at ₹ 1.41 Cr .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹1.41 Cr*
    Battery Capacity
    122 kWh
    Speed
    210 kmph
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: All
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity122 kWh
    Body TypeSUV
    Max Motor Performance536 bhp @ 858 Nm
    Range809 km
    SunroofYes
    View all EQS SUV specs and features

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    		BMW X7BMW iXMercedes-Benz EQEAudi Q8 Sportback e-tronAudi Q8 e-tronAudi e-tron SportbackPorsche Macan EV
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.41 Cr
    ₹1.27 - 1.3 Cr
    ₹1.21 - 1.4 Cr
    ₹1.39 Cr
    ₹1.18 - 1.31 Cr
    ₹1.14 - 1.26 Cr
    ₹1.18 Cr
    ₹1.22 - 1.65 Cr
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Battery Capacity
    122 kWh
    -
    76.6 -111.5 kWh
    90.56 kWh
    95-114 kWh
    95-114 kWh
    95 kwh
    100 kWh
    Range
    809 km
    -
    425-635 km
    550 Km
    505-600 Km
    491-582 Km
    359.0
    591 -641 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)/Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV News

    Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
    Auto recap, Sept 16: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched
    17 Sept 2024
    The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be the brand's sixth BEV to be launched in India and positioned below the flagship Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV set for launch today: Price expectation
    16 Sept 2024
    Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
    Auto recap, Sept 14: Tata Nexon rivalling Volkswagen compact SUV teased, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launch confirmed
    15 Sept 2024
    The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the third model series and the EV is based on the architecture that has been developed for electric vehicles.
    Mercedes EQS SUV pricing for global markets out. Here's why fans are surprised
    2 Sept 2022
    The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the third model series and the EV is based on the architecture that has been developed for electric vehicles.
    Mercedes starts production of all-electric EQS SUV in Alabama
    26 Aug 2022
    View all
     Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV News

    Mercedes-Benz Videos

    Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
    Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
    11 Apr 2024
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
    9 May 2022
    Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    <p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
    2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
    23 Jan 2015
    View all
     
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV FAQs

    The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV offers a competitive range of 809 km.
    The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comes in a single variant which is the 580 4MATIC providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a 7 Seater SUV.
    The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comes in electric variant offering a range of 809 km.

     Popular SUV Cars