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5 EVs I would buy instead of a 25 lakh petrol SUV

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 16 Sept 2026, 17:31 pm
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With EVs offering lower running costs, these five electric SUVs and MPVs provide practical alternatives to 25 lakh petrol SUVs, including Tata Sierra EV, Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6

Hyundai Creta Electric
5 EVs I would buy instead of a ₹25 lakh petrol SUV
Hyundai Creta Electric
5 EVs I would buy instead of a ₹25 lakh petrol SUV

Electric vehicles are slowly capturing the market gradually, especially with the changing customer preferences, rising fuel costs as well as ambiguity surrounding the fuel blends to be available in the future. Not only that, but the low running costs of electric vehicles paired with low maintenance costs make it an extremely viable option to have in the current day scenario. While petrol and diesel SUVs continue to be the flashy option to have, here are 5 EVs I would buy instead of a 25 lakh petrol SUV for better practicality:

1 Tata Sierra EV
Tata Sierra.ev
Tata Sierra.ev
EMI starting at just
₹24,600/ month
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The Tata Sierra EV is powered by two different battery packs: a 63 kWh battery pack that offers a single-motor Rear Wheel Drive setup, making 234 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, while the bigger 75 kWh battery pack makes 206.5 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The QWD variant, on the other hand, with the 75 kWh battery pack, is powered by dual motors with a combined power output of approximately 302 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. The Tata Sierra EV offers a maximum claimed range of 665 km on a single charge and has a starting ex-showroom price of 18.79 lakh.

2 The Hyundai Creta Electric
Hyundai Creta EV
Hyundai Creta EV
EMI starting at just
₹23,600/ month
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The Creta Electric is the electric iteration of one of the best-selling cars from Hyundai, the Creta. The Creta Electric is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The Hyundai Creta Electric has a price range starting from 18.02 lakh (ex-showroom) to 24.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Mahindra XEV 9S
Mahindra XEV 9S
Mahindra XEV 9S
EMI starting at just
₹27,100/ month
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The Mahindra XEV 9S is the flagship SUV from the Indian automaker. The Mahindra XEV 9S is powered by three different battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack, a 70-kWh battery pack, and a 79-kWh battery pack, producing 227.9 bhp, 241.3 bhp and 281.6 bhp. The electric motor produces a peak torque of 380 Nm, which is the same for all variants. The Mahindra XEV 9S  boasts a range of 521 km for the 59-kWh variant, 600 km for the 70-kWh variant and 679 km for the 79-kWh variant. Moreover, it has a starting ex-showroom price of 20.65 lakh 

4 MG Hector Tomahawk EV
MG Hector Tomahawk EV
MG Hector Tomahawk EV
EMI starting at just
₹25,500/ month
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The MG Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a 69.2 kWh battery pack that comes with ceramic insulation layers and high-temperature-resistant electrolytes. It is paired with an advanced battery management system with millivolt-level precision. The EV claims to be capable of running up to 517 km on a full charge. It supports 90 kW DC fast charging and has been priced at 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Tomahawk EV also boasts a BaaS program starting at 13.99 lakh, with the battery rental starting at 4.9 per km. 

5 Kia Carens Clavis EV
Kia Carens Clavis EV
Kia Carens Clavis EV
EMI starting at just
₹23,600/ month
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The Carens Clavis EV is the electric iteration of the seven-seater three-row MPV, Carens Clavis, from the house of Kia. The Kia Carens Clavis EV, much like the Hyundai Creta Electric, is powered by two different battery packs: a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. The former gets a range of 420 km, whereas the latter gets a range of 510 km. The price range of the Kia Carens Clavis EV starts from 18.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 16 Sept 2026, 17:31 pm IST
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