Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition
EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front Left Side
1/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front View
2/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Grille
3/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Left Side View
4/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rear Left View
5/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rear Right Side
6/16

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition

4.5 out of 5
1.40 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition

EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition Prices

The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition, featuring a 122 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 820 km, is priced at ₹1.40 Crore (ex-showroom).

EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition Range

The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 820 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition Colours

The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition is available in 8 colour options: Velvet Brown, Black Lacquer, Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, High Tech Silber Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic, Polar White Non Metallic.

EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition Battery & Range

The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition is powered by a 122 kWh battery pack that allows for 820 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 800 Nm of torque.

EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition include the Mercedes-Benz EQE priced ₹1.41 Cr and the Porsche Macan EV priced between ₹1.22 Cr - 1.69 Cr.

EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition Specs & Features

The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition Price

EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition

₹1.40 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,00,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
5,41,959
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,96,459
EMI@3,00,838/mo
Close

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4MATIC Celebration Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
122 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
820 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
355 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
355 bhp, 800 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
210 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
R21

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5136 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
Kerb Weight
2845 kg
Height
1718 mm
Width
1965 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
-

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
15
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Neva Gray/Balao Brown/Macchiato Beige / Space Gray
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
