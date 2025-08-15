hamburger icon
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV On Road Price in Pune

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front Left Side
1.34 - 1.49 Cr
*On-Road Price
Pune
EQS SUV Price in Pune

Pune
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.49 Crore. Visit your nearest Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is mainly compared to Porsche Macan EV which starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr in Pune, BMW iX which starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr in Pune and Kia EV9 starting at Rs. 1.3 Cr in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC ₹ 1.49 Crore

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Pune
EQS SUV 580 4MATIC

₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
122 KWh
210 Kmph
809 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,70,000
RTO
51,000
Insurance
5,77,436
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
1,48,98,936
EMI@3,20,236/mo
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Pune is Rs. 1.49 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Pune amount to Rs. 51,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV in Pune is Rs. 3.02 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Pune are Rs. 5.77 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Pune includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.43 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 51,000, insurance - Rs. 5.77 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.49 Crore.

