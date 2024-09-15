Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Mercedes-Benz has been gearing up to further solidify the electric vehicles' presence in India with the imminent launch of the EQS SUV. The company has already introduced the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV at a price of ₹2.25 crore, ex-showroom. The Mercedes-Benz EQS is set to be launched on 16th September 2024.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will join list of electric vehicles that the company is offering such as the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, EQA, EQB, and just recently, the Maybach EQS SUV. The EQS SUV will hold a prime position within the lineup of electric vehicles by Mercedes-Benz, placed between the EQE and ultra-luxurious Maybach EQS.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Exterior

The sleek flowing lines seem to be something of a hallmark for the whole Mercedes-Benz EQ electric vehicle family, and the EQS SUV's design is no exception. It features a large black panel grille, angular LED headlights, and a horizontal LED light bar across the front for an SUV that heavily resembles the other EQ models.

The standard EQS SUV is more understated compared to the opulent Maybach EQS, featuring less chrome and a one-tone paint scheme. Still, for it to better be portrayed as a sporty version, Mercedes-Benz may offer an AMG Line package to really make the front and rear bumpers appear aggressive.

Although still essentially equivalent to its Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV competitor in size terms, the new EQS SUV is about 5mm 10mm, and 18mm shorter in most dimensions, at 5,125mm long, 1,959mm wide, and 1,718mm tall.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Interior

Like the EQE SUV, the EQS SUV in India will probably be offered as the 580 4Matic. The variant will come equipped with the signature Hyperscreen, which is a massive curved display that sweeps across the dashboard, hosting a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central screen for infotainment, and even a 12.3-inch front passenger screen.

For easier navigation, an optional augmented reality head-up display is offered. While the Maybach EQS will come in both 5 and 4-seat formats, the standard EQS SUV can be had with an optional 7-seat layout.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Powertrain

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is said to be launched in India with the 580 4Matic edition, but nothing has been confirmed yet. This model comes loaded with a dual motor drivetrain, churning out a massive 543 bhp and 858 Nm of torque.

The 108.4 kWh battery pack for EQS SUV promises a generous range of up to 609 kilometres on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Expected price

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is expected to be priced at ₹1.80 crore, ex-showroom. This will make it around ₹18 lakh pricier than the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan, which is priced at ₹1.62 crore. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is expected to rival the likes of the BMW iX and the Audi e-Tron SUV.

