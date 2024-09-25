HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Sept 24: Tata Nexon Ev Gets Bigger Battery, Mercedes Benz Eqs Suv Review

Auto recap, Sept 24: Nexon EV gets bigger battery, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV review

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2024, 07:13 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
EQS SUV
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
EQS SUV
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.

HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in India's automotive sectors and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Tuesday, September 24.

Tata Nexon EV gets bigger 45 kWh battery pack

Tata Nexon EV gets a bigger 45 kWh battery pack, promising extended range on a single charge. The Nexon EV 45 comes available at a pricing range between 13.99 lakh and 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV with the bigger battery pack is available in the Red #Dark Edition avatar as well, which costs 20,000 additional over and above the standard persona. The Red #Dark Edition of the Nexon EV is available in the top-end Empowered+ persona only. Overall, the Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh battery pack variant is available in Creative, Fearless, Empowered and Empowered+ persona options.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon EV
BatteryCapacity Icon40.5 kWh Range Icon465 km
₹ 14.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqs Suv (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
BatteryCapacity Icon122 kWh Range Icon809 km
₹ 1.41 Cr
Compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Tata Nexon EV with larger battery pack launched at 14 lakh. Check what's new

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV drive review

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has arrived on Indian shores as the third all-electric option from the German manufacturer in as many months. To say Mercedes is serious about its electric portfolio would be an understatement considering the vast number of options now available for someone with a big budget and a bigger conscience for a greener planet. So while the one end of the spectrum has the likes of EQA and EQB, the other end of the portfolio includes the Maybach EQS 680 and now the EQS too. Here is a detailed review of the EQS SUV.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV drive review: How much luxury is too much luxury?

Nissan Magnite facelift teased ahead of launch

(Also read: Nissan Magnite facelift teased ahead of launch. Check details)

The Nissan Magnite facelift has been teased ahead of the launch on 4th October 2024. The latest teaser from Nissan Motor India hints at a refreshed design, including new alloy wheels, giving a glimpse of the updates to come.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2024, 07:13 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz EQS EQS electric car luxury car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Tata Tata Motors Nexon EV Tata Nexon EV Tata Nexon Nexon Mercedes Benz EQS SUV EQS SUV Nissan Magnite Nissan Magnite Magnite facelift Nissan Magnite facelift

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.