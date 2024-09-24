Nissan Magnite facelift teased ahead of launch. Check details

Nissan Motor India has dropped another teaser of the upcoming Magnite facelift ahead of its official launch on 4 October, 2024. The latest teaser hints at a refreshed design, including new alloy wheels, giving a glimpse of the updates to come.

However, the most prominent thing that Nissan has pointed out is that the upcoming subcompact SUV will be a global product. In its teaser, Nissan Motor India emphasised this by posting on the social media platform ‘X’, “Drive the SUV that’s ready to make its mark globally. One Car. One World. Coming soon."

Earlier during an interaction with HT Auto, Saurabh Vatsa, MD, Nissan Motor India, stated that with the new upcoming model, Nissan Motor India plans to start exporting the Nissan Magnite to across 40 nations which will include left hand drive markets as well.

With this, Vatsa stated that the Nissan Magnite will become a global car, which will be designed and manufactured in India. And this will be the theme for Nissan Motor India under the ‘The Arc’ strategy, which is set to guide the company from 2024 to 2026.

Under the new strategy, the Magnite facelift will act as the starting point for Nissan Motor India to get back on track. Vatsa emphasised that while Nissan has been absent from the radar for quite some time, the company is now committed to serve the market with its new plan.

Nissan Magnite facelift: Expected updates

In terms of exterior updates for the Nissan Magnite facelift, a redesign to the front and the rear bumper is expected along with updated front facia including the grille and headlamps. The taillights are also expected to get a new design. Moreover, as Nissan has already hinted, the facelift model will feature a newer set of diamond cut alloy wheels while the lower spec models are expected to get new plastic wheel cover design.

The cabin is also expected to get a few updates which could be in the form of a few new features such as a single-pane electric sunroof, a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger and a 7-inch digital display for the driver. There could be new materials for the dashboard and a new upholstery for the seats as well.

Nissan Magnite facelift: Mechanical changes

The Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to get powered by the same sets of engine as the current model.The current model is powered by either a naturally aspirated unit or a turbocharged unit. Both are three-cylinder engines and have a capacity of 1.0-litre.

The naturally aspirated engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm whereas the turbocharged unit produces 98 bhp and up to 160 Nm. The naturally aspirated engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. On the other hand, the turbocharged engine gets a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

Currently, the price of the Nissan Magnite starts at ₹6 lakh and goes up to ₹11.27 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

