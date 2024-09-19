Nissan Magnite facelift to launch on October 4: Key expectations

Nissan Magnite is all set to receive a facelift next month. Scheduled to launch on 4th October, 2024, the Nissan Magnite facelift is expected to come with minor updates, which aim to increase its appeal to consumers. Since its launch in 2020, Nissan Magnite has remained unchanged and it is high time the SUV receives a makeover.

The upcoming iteration of Magnite will come with cosmetic changes and updated feature list. The SUV sits in a segment which sees tough competition. The updates due for the Magnite are expected to help the SUV to stay abrest with the competition.

Despite being a major car brand globally, Nissan has not been able to grab a sizeable pie of the highly competitive and robustly growing Indian passenger vehicle market. The lacklustre sales performance have propelled Nissan to squeeze down its product lineup in India and now it sells only two models in the country, one being the smaller and affordable compact SUV Magnite, while the other is the premium offering X-Trail.

In such a situation the Nissan Magnite remains the best bet for the brand to stay in business, which is why the automaker is ready to introduce a facelifted iteration of the car. Here's all that we can expect from the upcoming Nissan Magnite facelift.