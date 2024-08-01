HT Auto
NISSAN X-Trail

Launch Date: 1 Aug 2024
5.0
1 Review
49.92 Lakhs*Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Nissan X-Trail Key Specs
Engine1498 cc
Mileage13.7 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
About Nissan X-Trail

Latest Update

  • Nissan X-Trail deliveries begin in India, 3 touchpoints inaugurated
  • Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq: Price comparison

    Nissan X-Trail Price: Nissan X-Trail is priced at Rs. 49.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). How many variants are there for Nissan X-Trail? The Nissan X-Trail is available in 1 variant - Mild Hybrid CVT. What are the Nissan X-Trail colour options? Nissan X-Trail comes in three colour options: Diamond Black, Pearl White, Champagne Silver. What is the ground clearance of Nissan X-Trail? Nissan X-Trail has a ground clearance of 205 mm. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Nissan X-Trail? Nissan X-Trail comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1498 cc engine, and features a SUV body type. Which are the major rivals of Nissan X-Trail? Nissan X-Trail rivals are Mercedes-Benz GLA, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq 2024, BMW X1, Toyota Fortuner Legender, Audi Q3. What is the mileage of Nissan X-Trail? Nissan X-Trail comes with a mileage of 13.7 kmpl (Company claimed). What is the Seating Capacity of Nissan X-Trail? Nissan X-Trail offers a 7 Seater configuration.

    Nissan X-Trail Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    X-TrailvsGLA
    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster

    38.8 - 43.87 Lakhs
    X-TrailvsGloster
    UPCOMING
    Skoda Kodiaq 2024

    Skoda Kodiaq 2024

    45 - 55 Lakhs
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    49.5 - 52.5 Lakhs
    X-TrailvsX1
    Toyota Fortuner Legender

    Toyota Fortuner Legender

    43.66 - 47.64 Lakhs
    X-TrailvsFortuner Legender
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3

    44.89 - 54.65 Lakhs
    X-TrailvsQ3
    Nissan X-Trail Variants

    Nissan X-Trail price starts at ₹ 49.92 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹49.92 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1498 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Nissan X-Trail Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage13.7 kmpl
    Engine1498 cc
    Max Speed200 kmph
    Fuel TypePetrol
    SunroofYes
    Nissan X-Trail comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Nissan X-Trail
    		Mercedes-Benz GLAMG GlosterBMW X1Toyota Fortuner LegenderAudi Q3
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹49.92 Lakhs
    ₹50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
    ₹38.8 - 43.87 Lakhs
    ₹49.5 - 52.5 Lakhs
    ₹43.66 - 47.64 Lakhs
    ₹44.89 - 54.65 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    4 out of 5
    -
    3.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    Engine
    1498 cc
    1332-1950 cc
    1996 cc
    1499-1995 cc
    2755 cc
    1984 cc
    Mileage
    13.7 kmpl
    17.4-18.9 kmpl
    12-13.9 kmpl
    16.4-20.4 kmpl
    14.2-14.4 kmpl
    14.9 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol/Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Manual/Automatic

    Nissan X-Trail Mileage

    Nissan X-Trail in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Nissan X-Trail's petrol variant is 13.7 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Nissan X-Trail Mild Hybrid CVT comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    Mild Hybrid CVT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    13.7 kmpl

    Popular Nissan Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Nissan X-Trail User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    0
    5 ratingrating star
    1
    Perfect vehicle for long journeys
    Amazing Style with some high-end technologies in the car. It looks amazing on the road and has some really impressive safety features
    By: Harshitha M V (Jul 30, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Nissan X-Trail Expert Review
    By: Paarth Khatri
    4 out of 5
    By: Paarth Khatri
    Pros
    Smooth engine and gearbox combos Handsome looksSpace on offerDecent equipment listGood ride quality
    Cons
    Cloth seats make the interior not feel premiumNo all-wheel driveNo ventilated seats

    For quite some time now Nissan has just had the Magnite in the Indian market. However, there was a time when they used to sell SUVs like the Terrano, Kicks and even the X Trail. The Terrano and Kicks were discontinued when the BS6 emission norms kicked in whereas the X-Trail was discontinued way back in 2014. All of this left a big void in the manufacturer's lineup leaving only the Magnite as their sole offering. However, the brand has now ensured that they are all set to come back to the Indian market with full force as they are prepping to launch three all-new models in India by FY26.

    Nissan X-Trail: Handsome looks

    Up-front, the X-Trail gets active air dams to improve the airflow.
    Up-front, the X-Trail gets active air dams to improve the airflow.

    In terms of design, the X-Trail is one handsome-looking SUV. It gets a split headlamp in the front with the LED Daytime Running Lamp positioned above and the main headlamp unit sits in the bumper. There is a chunky chrome grille that Nissan calls V-Motion grille and it can be found on other Nissan SUVs as well. There is also an active air dam below that improves the airflow. On the sides, there are nice 20-inch alloy wheels, plastic cladding and a floating roof design. At the rear, there are boomerang-shaped tail lamps and a chunky bumper. Nissan will be bringing the X-Trail to India in three colour options - Diamond Black, Champagne Silver and Pearl White.

    Nissan X-Trail: Functional cabin

    The cabin is well-built and ergonomically. Everything falls into hand naturally. One that the driver will need to get used to is that the turn indicator stalk is on the left side of the steering wheel and the wiper stalk is on the right side.
    The cabin is well-built and ergonomically. Everything falls into hand naturally. One that the driver will need to get used to is that the turn indicator stalk is on the left side of the steering wheel and the wiper stalk is on the right side.

    The cabin of the X-Trail is quite functional. The seats are supportive with lumbar support. Unfortunately, there is no ventilated function on offer nor there is leatherette upholstery on offer. This does rob away a premium factor as Nissan is using fabric for the seats and door pads. However, there is soft-touch material used for doors and the dashboard which does look nice. There is a wireless charger on offer along with two cup holders, storage under the centre armrest and there is also an additional shelf that sits between the driver and the passenger seat.

    (Also read: Can Nissan X-Trail fill the void left in large SUV space by Ford Endeavour?)

    Climbing into the second row is an easy affair because the doors open at an 85-degree angle. The seats offer decent legroom as well as headroom despite having a panoramic sunroof. The rear occupants get charging ports, a centre armrest with cupholders as well as a space for the mobile phone and AC vents. Unfortunately, the rear window does not roll all the way down. The rear seats can also slide forward and back which helps open up more space for the third-row occupants and there is a reclining function as well. Then there is the third-row which is best reserved for children only.

    Nissan X-Trail: Boot space

    The boot space of the X-Trail is flat which makes moving big objects easy. There is also a small storage under the boot floor.
    The boot space of the X-Trail is flat which makes moving big objects easy. There is also a small storage under the boot floor.

    The third row of seats can be easily dropped to open space for the luggage. The second row of seats can also be folded flat which this does is create a huge flat space for larger items. The boot space is rated at 585 litres with the third row folded and it increases to 1,424 litres when the second row is folded as well.

    Nissan X-Trail: Features on offer

    expand
    At the rear, there are boomerang-shaped LED tail lamps along with a chunky bumper.

    The X-Trail comes equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with a nice speaker system and a panoramic sunroof along with an electronic parking brake and auto hold. There are two charging ports up-front, dual-zone climate control and a 12V socket as well. The driver gets a crisp LCD screen for the instrument cluster that shows all the vital information, automatic wipers and headlamps, a multi-function steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. There is also a speed limiter functionality and cruise control on offer. Unfortunately, Nissan is not offering ADAS in India. However, there is a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors to help in parking the SUV.

    Nissan X-Trail: Engine and gearbox combo

    expand
    Despite being a three-cylinder unit, there are no bad vibrations and it has enough grunt to reach triple-digit speeds effortlessly.

    The X-Trail uses Nissan's variable compression turbocharged petrol engine. As the name suggests, it can change its compression ratio between 14:1 and 8:1, depending on the driver's input. The compression is increased in favour of fuel economy under low load and under high load the compression is decreased in favour of performance. There is a 12V mild hybrid system on offer as well that helps with auto start/stop and boosting fuel efficiency. Unfortunately, the Nissan X-Trail will come only with the front-wheel drive powertrain in India.

    Yes, the engine is just a three-cylinder unit and has a capacity of 1.5 litres but the spec sheet does not do justice to it. There are no vibrations that we expect from a three-cylinder engine, not while driving hard and not at idle as well. The engine pulls quite strongly and reaches triple-digit speeds swiftly. There are three driving modes that the driver can choose from - Eco, Standard and Sport. They alter the throttle response as well as the steering weight. Even the Eco mode, feels enough for day-to-day city usage but the throttle response is a bit dulled down. Then there is the Standard mode which offers a good blend of performance and eagerness from the throttle. In Sport mode, the throttle is the sharpest and also tends to hold on to the revs.

    Nissan uses a CVT automatic transmission that has 8 steps, the driver can take manual control of them through the paddle shifters. There is minimal rubber band effect and most of the time, I just ended up using the D mode instead of taking manual control because that tends to work best. Having said that, the gear shifter could be a bit finicky while shifting the vehicle back to neutral.

    Nissan X-Trail: Ride quality and handling

    The ride quality on the X-Trail felt great. It absorbed most of the bumps on our roads despite riding on 20-inch alloys. The SUV feels stable while doing highway speeds. The steering wheel feels light in the city and weighs up decently at higher speeds. However, there is a bit of wind noise that creeps into the cabin. Nissan is offering all-wheel disc brakes and they do a great job of shedding speed. The brake feels strong and inspires confidence.

    Nissan X-Trail: Safety equipment

    In terms of safety equipment, the Nissan X-Trail comes equipped with four disc brakes, traction control, 7 airbags, an Emergency Stop Signal, Hill Start Assist, front and rear parking sensors and much more.

    (Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx raring for debut on August 15. Everything we know & expect)

    Nissan X-Trail: Verdict

    Nissan is bringing the X-Trail to India through the CBU route or as a completely built unit. The brand already has 150 units ready to dispatch and the launch will happen on 1st August. Yes, the X-Trail might not feel as premium as a few of its rivals including Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tiguan. However, it still packs a decent feature list, comfortable ride quality and an engine and gearbox combo that feels quite nice. However, will the X-Trail be able to give stiff competition to some of its well-established rivals? Well, that depends on what the X-Trail will be priced at.

    Nissan X-Trail News

    Mr Saurabh Vatsa gave out the keys to the customers for their new X-Trail.
    Nissan X-Trail deliveries begin in India, 3 touchpoints inaugurated
    15 Aug 2024
    Nissan Motor has launched the 2024 X-Trail SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49.92 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq among others.
    Nissan X-Trail vs Toyota Fortuner, JSW MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq: Price comparison
    2 Aug 2024
    JSW MG Motor is gearing up to launch its third electric car in India and it will be called Windsor EV. The company has also said it will present a Windsor EV to each of the Olympic medallists from India.
    Auto news recap, August 1: MG Windsor EV confirmed, X-Trail launched, and more
    2 Aug 2024
    Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
    Nissan X-Trail SUV launched: Check price, safety features and specs
    1 Aug 2024
    Nissan X-Trail will be offered only with just one petrol engine.
    Nissan X-Trail launched at 49.9 lakh, will rival Toyota Fortuner & MG Gloster
    1 Aug 2024
    Nissan X-Trail related Videos

    Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
    2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
    23 Jul 2024
    Nissan recently launched the new Rogue SUV major changes in design and technology.
    First Look: What’s new about 2021 Nissan Rogue, global version of X-Trail SUV
    27 Jun 2020
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
    Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
    Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
    9 Oct 2023
    Nissan Motor is currently testing the Qashqai SUV on Indian roads to test its feasibility ahead of possible launch next year.
    Nissan Qashqai: Top highlights
    15 Nov 2022
    Explore Other Options

    Nissan X-Trail FAQs

    The Nissan X-Trail offers a competitive mileage of 13.7 kmpl.
    The Nissan X-Trail comes in a single variant which is the Mild Hybrid CVT providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Nissan X-Trail is a 7 Seater SUV.
    The Nissan X-Trail comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 13.7 kmpl.
    The Nissan X-Trail comes with 1498 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

