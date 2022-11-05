5 things to know about India-bound Nissan X-Trail SUV

Nissan's next big launch for the Indian market will be the X-Trail SUV. It will be competing against Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross and Volkswagen Tiguan.

Nissan India recently unveiled three new SUVs that they will be testing for the Indian market. They showcased the Qashqai, Juke and X-Trail. While all three SUVs will be undergoing a market feasibility study, Nissan has confirmed that the X-Trail will be launched once the manufacturer has completed its tests. So, here are 5 things that one should know about the Nissan X-Trail.

Nissan X-Trail: Dimensions and seating configuration

As of now, the dimensions of the X-Trail are not confirmed yet. However, in the global market, the SUV measures 4,680 mm in length, 2,065 mm in width and 1,725 mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,705 mm with a ground clearance of 205 mm. The manufacturer might make some changes to the dimensions when they launch the SUV in the Indian market. Nissan offers X-Trail as a 5-seater as well as a 7-seater SUV in the global market. As of now, it is not known which seating configuration will be offered in the Indian market.

Nissan X-Trail: Specs

In the global market, the X-Trail is offered with a turbo petrol engine, a naturally aspirated engine and a strong-hybrid engine. The SUV is being sold with a two-wheel drive as well as an all-wheel drive system. Nissan has not announced which powertrain will they launch in the Indian market.

Nissan X-Trail: Features

In terms of feature equipment, the X-Trail is pretty well equipped with LED lighting all around, an electric parking brake, three-zone climate control, a digital driver's display, a touchscreen infotainment system, heads-up display and there is also four-wheel drive modes on offer.

Nissan X-Trail: Safety equipment

The X-Trail is equipped with Advanced Driver Aids System. There is adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, ProPILOT assist, automatic high beam, multiple airbags, autonomous emergency braking, moving object detection alert and much more.

Nissan X-Trail: Price and rivals

The X-Trail will come to India as a CBU or Completely Built Unit. So, expect it to be priced slightly on the higher side. It will be going against Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Tucson.

