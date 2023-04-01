HT Auto
Home Auto News Nissan Reports Sales Of 10,519 Units In March, Will Launch X Trail Suv In India

Nissan reports sales of 10,519 units in March, will launch X-Trail SUV in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2023, 15:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd has announced that they sold 94,219 units in FY 2022-23 which is a YTD growth of 23 per cent. The domestic sales figures were 33,611 units and exports were 60,608 units. For March’23, wholesale sales were 10,519 units, a growth of 73 per cent for the month and domestic wholesale of 3,260 units and exports stood at 7,259 units.

Nissan Motor has lined up three SUVs for India which are currently undergoing tests. Among the three models is the new X-Trail, which is set to make a comeback to India after eight years.
Nissan Motor has lined up three SUVs for India which are currently undergoing tests. Among the three models is the new X-Trail, which is set to make a comeback to India after eight years.
Nissan Motor has lined up three SUVs for India which are currently undergoing tests. Among the three models is the new X-Trail, which is set to make a comeback to India after eight years.
Nissan Motor has lined up three SUVs for India which are currently undergoing tests. Among the three models is the new X-Trail, which is set to make a comeback to India after eight years.

In March'22, domestic sales were 3,007 units and exports were 4,976 units. The overall wholesale grew by 31 per cent. What has helped Nissan is the success of the Magnite. It is a small SUV that has been doing very well in the Indian market as well as in the global market. The Magnite has garnered over 1 lakh customer bookings in both domestic and export markets. The vehicle was designed in Japan and is being made in India.

Nissan has already updated the Magnite so that it complies with the BS6 RDE norms. The safety equipment of the SUV was also updated. It comes with features such as traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program and hydraulic brake assist.

Nissan first launched the X-Trail SUV back in 2001 and since then has sold seven million units of this model around the world. 
Nissan first launched the X-Trail SUV back in 2001 and since then has sold seven million units of this model around the world. 
Nissan first launched the X-Trail SUV back in 2001 and since then has sold seven million units of this model around the world. 
Nissan first launched the X-Trail SUV back in 2001 and since then has sold seven million units of this model around the world. 

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Nissan is currently working on launching the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market. It will be making its comeback after eight years, the SUV was first launched in 2005. Apart from X-Trail, Nissan is testing Qashqai and Juke.

Also Read : Renault, Nissan alliance to roll out 4 SUVs, 2 EVs with Indian market in focus

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “FY 2022-23 was a challenging year for the auto industry with challenges of shortage of semi-conductors and inflation affecting cost of ownership, Nissan delivered strong performance on these challenges with growth of 23% with volume of 94,219 units, on the strength of growth in exports sales and sustained domestic sales. Nissan took several measures to improve customer connect including strengthening supply chains to meet delivery commitments, as customer centricity is core to our business. Nissan Magnite, our flagship model played the leading role in this growth story, we look forward towards a stronger future by continuously adapting and innovating to meet customer requirements. Nissan recently showcased 3 premium SUVs from its global portfolio in India, of which some are currently undergoing local suitability tests over multiple terrains for their launch, with the X-Trail intended to be the first model to be launched."

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2023, 15:59 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Nissan Motor India
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
3% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 735 Rs. 759
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city