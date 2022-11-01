Nissan India registers 22% growth, now eyes X-Trail SUV to bolster prospects

Nissan India is conducing feasibility studies on X-Trail, Qashqai, and the Juke. The X-Trail will be the first SUV to launch in India.

Nissan Motor India has reported a growth of 22 per cent cumulative YTD wholesale growth as compared to the same period last year. They registered 3,061 units of domestic sales and exports of 6,950 units. Last month, the manufacturer reported a domestic wholesale figure of 3,177 units and export wholesales of 4,088 units. Nissan also announced that it will be expanding its portfolio with premium products.

The manufacturer recently showcased three new SUVs. There is X-Trail, Qashqai, and the Juke. Nissan has started running feasibility tests around its manufacturing facility in Chennai on these SUVs. The first SUV to launch in the Indian market will be X-Trail. This will be done once the feasibility tests are successful.

This is not the first time that the X-Trail will get launched in the Indian market. The first and second generations of the SUV were also on sale in India but third-generation never made its way to the country. Nissan X-Trail is offered as a 5-seater or a 7-seater. As of now, it is not known which generation will make its way to India.

Nissan X-Trail is based on Renault-Nissan’s CMF-C platform. In the global market, Nissan sells the X-Trail with a 2.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that also gets mild-hybrid technology. In India, it is expected that Nissan will launch the X-Trail with a turbo engine with a mild hybrid.

First launched in December 2020, Nissan Magnite has garnered over 1 lakh bookings. It is one of the most successful products from the manufacturer. Nissan Magnite competes with Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

The price of the Magnite starts at ₹5.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan also introduced a “Red Edition" of Magnite which is priced at ₹7.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

