HT Auto
Home Auto News Nissan India Registers 22% Growth, Now Eyes X Trail Suv To Bolster Prospects

Nissan India registers 22% growth, now eyes X-Trail SUV to bolster prospects

Nissan India is conducing feasibility studies on X-Trail, Qashqai, and the Juke. The X-Trail will be the first SUV to launch in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2022, 13:26 PM
Nissan X-Trail will be coming back to the Indian market soon.
Nissan X-Trail will be coming back to the Indian market soon.
Nissan X-Trail will be coming back to the Indian market soon.
Nissan X-Trail will be coming back to the Indian market soon.

Nissan Motor India has reported a growth of 22 per cent cumulative YTD wholesale growth as compared to the same period last year. They registered 3,061 units of domestic sales and exports of 6,950 units. Last month, the manufacturer reported a domestic wholesale figure of 3,177 units and export wholesales of 4,088 units. Nissan also announced that it will be expanding its portfolio with premium products.

The manufacturer recently showcased three new SUVs. There is X-Trail, Qashqai, and the Juke. Nissan has started running feasibility tests around its manufacturing facility in Chennai on these SUVs. The first SUV to launch in the Indian market will be X-Trail. This will be done once the feasibility tests are successful.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiagoev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
 
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19 kmpl
₹5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: Nissan X-Trail to make India comeback after 8 years. Here's what it will offer )

This is not the first time that the X-Trail will get launched in the Indian market. The first and second generations of the SUV were also on sale in India but third-generation never made its way to the country. Nissan X-Trail is offered as a 5-seater or a 7-seater. As of now, it is not known which generation will make its way to India.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Nissan X-Trail is based on Renault-Nissan’s CMF-C platform. In the global market, Nissan sells the X-Trail with a 2.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that also gets mild-hybrid technology. In India, it is expected that Nissan will launch the X-Trail with a turbo engine with a mild hybrid.

First launched in December 2020, Nissan Magnite has garnered over 1 lakh bookings. It is one of the most successful products from the manufacturer. Nissan Magnite competes with Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300.

The price of the Magnite starts at 5.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Nissan also introduced a “Red Edition" of Magnite which is priced at 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2022, 13:26 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan X Trail Magnite
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
scross
Maruti Suzuki pulls the plug for this SUV
Pravaig Dynamic, an EV startup based in Bengaluru, will officially debut its first electric SUV on November 25.
This upcoming Made-in-India EV will offer 402 bhp of power and 500-km range
car
These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This Jeep icon returns as EV with a touch of vintage
This Jeep icon returns as EV with a touch of vintage
Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased for the first time, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
Hero Xpulse 200T 4V teased for the first time, would get Xpulse 200 4V's engine
Price no factor. This luxury EV is sold out for 2 years
Price no factor. This luxury EV is sold out for 2 years
Skoda India registers 29% growth in retail sales at 4,173 units
Skoda India registers 29% growth in retail sales at 4,173 units
Nissan India registers 22% growth, now eyes X-Trail SUV to bolster prospects
Nissan India registers 22% growth, now eyes X-Trail SUV to bolster prospects

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city