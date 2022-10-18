Nissan X-Trail to make India comeback after 8 years. Here's what it will offer

Nissan X-Trail SUV, one of the most popular models from the Japanese carmaker, was first launched in India in 2005. It was later discontinued in 2014.

Nissan Motor has confirmed the return of its flagship mid-size SUV X-Trail in India. At an event today (October 18) Nissan announced the launch of its SUV offensive in the country with as many as three models, led by the new generation X-Trail SUV. The fourth generation X-Trail, which has already been launched for global markets, will be the first of the three to hit the Indian shores. The Japanese carmaker is currently testing the SUV for feasibility near its facility in Chennai. The exact timeline of X-Trail's launch will be announced once the tests are completed.

The X-Trail SUV headed to India will be underpinned by the Alliance CMF-C platform. It will come equipped with the brand's ePOWER drive system, which includes high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor.

The ePOWER drive system will be offered in two powertrain options, which include an e-POWER strong hybrid that can generate 201 bhp of power and an all-wheel drive e-POWER variant with 211 bhp on offer.

Nissan will also offer the X-Trail SUV in India with a mild hybrid variant. The mild hybrid variant will be offered with a 12v mild hybrid technology that can churn out 160 bhp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The mild hybrid technology will help the SUV to recover energy when decelerating through regeneration and is stored in the battery. It also boost torque by about 6 Nm.

(Also read: Three to tango? Nissan lines up troika of SUVs for India)

First launched back in 2001, the X-Trail SUV is one of the most popular models from the Japanese carmaker globally. So far, Nissan has sold seven million units of the X-Trail SUV around the world. Nissan X-Trail was first launched in India back in 2005. It was discontinued nine years later.

The looks of the X-Trail has now been upgraded to appear more modern. The exterior design is highlighted by signature elements like the floating roof and V-motion grille which is flanked by LED headlight units on either side. At the side, the X-Trail will come with muscular wheel arches. The shape of the C-pillar will remind one of a dolphin fin. At the rear, the X-Trail gets split tail lights and a silver panel curves under the rear bumper.

When launched, the new X-Trail will take on rivals such the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross among other mid-size SUVs in India. Expect the price to be closer to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).

