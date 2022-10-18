HT Auto
Three to tango? Nissan lines up troika of SUVs for India

Nissan Motor is gearing up to intensify rivalry in the SUV segments in India. The three SUVs, one of which is set to make a comeback to India, will be positioned from the compact to the mid-size segments when launched.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2022, 10:52 AM
Nissan Motor has lined up three SUVs for India which are currently undergoing tests. Among the three models is the new X-Trail, which is set to make a comeback to India after eight years.
Nissan Motor has lined up three SUVs for India which are currently undergoing tests. Among the three models is the new X-Trail, which is set to make a comeback to India after eight years.
Nissan Motor has lined up three SUVs for India which are currently undergoing tests. Among the three models is the new X-Trail, which is set to make a comeback to India after eight years.
Nissan Motor has lined up three SUVs for India which are currently undergoing tests. Among the three models is the new X-Trail, which is set to make a comeback to India after eight years.

Nissan Motor promises to step up its SUV game in India after the success of the Magnite sub-compact SUV. On Tuesday, October 18, the Japanese carmaker unveiled three global models for the Indian market. These include the new generation X-Trail SUV, which will make a comeback to India after eight years. The two others are Qashqai and Juke SUVs. The carmaker has not yet decided the launch timeline for these SUVs yet as they continue to undergo feasibility tests on Indian roads.

Nissan Motor said that out of the three models showcased today, road feasibility tests is underway for the X-Trail and Qashqai SUVs. The Juke, smaller in size compared to the other two, could rival the likes of Creta and Seltos when launched in India. The X-Trail will take on premium SUVs like Tucson, C5 Aircross while Qashqai could aim at the popularity of Harrier and others.

Nissan said that the vehicles are being put through tests by the carmaker's top engineers near its manufacturing facility in Chennai from this month. Frank Torres, President of Nissan India, said, “The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need. Following the success of the Nissan Magnite in India, we plan to strengthen our focus and leverage our expertise on high-quality SUVs that have become synonymous with our reputation."

Nissan has confirmed that the X-Trail will be the first of the three models to go on sale in India once the feasibility tests are finished. Nissan had unveiled the new generation X-Trail SUV for global markets recently during the Shanghai Auto Show. The SUV was recently spotted testing on Indian roads, hinting at its imminent launch.

(Also read: Nissan confirms India return for X-Trail. Here is what it will offer)

In its fourth generation, the X-Trail SUV is underpinned by the Alliance CMF-C platform. It is equipped with the brand's ePOWER drive system, which includes high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a variable compression ratio petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 150kW front electric motor. Under the hood, there is choice between a 1.2 petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Variable Compression Ratio turbo petrol engine which offers 204 PS of power.

The X-Trail fourth generation model also offers a 12v mild hybrid technology. It helps the SUV to recover energy when decelerating through regeneration and is stored in the battery. It also boost torque by about 6Nm.

First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan Motor X-Trail Magnite Juke Qashqai
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

