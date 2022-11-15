HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Nissan Qashqai And X Trail Suvs Spotted Testing On Indian Roads,

Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs spotted testing on Indian roads,

Nissan's next big launch for the Indian market will be the X-Trail SUV. The manufacturer has started testing the SUV on the Indian roads. Along with it Qashqai was also spotted.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 12:27 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail were covered with camouflage when they were spotted testing.
Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail were covered with camouflage when they were spotted testing.
Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail were covered with camouflage when they were spotted testing.
Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail were covered with camouflage when they were spotted testing.

After the success of Magnite, Nissan Motor revealed three new SUVs in October. There is Qashqai, X-Trail and the Juke. The manufacturer announced that they will start a feasibility study of all three SUVs for the Indian market. Through the spy shots, it is confirmed that the testing of the Qashqai and X-Trail has been started on Indian roads. The manufacturer also confirmed the launch of the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market while the launch of the other two SUVs has not been confirmed. As of now, the launch timeline is not known.

In its fourth generation, the X-Trail SUV is underpinned by the Alliance CMF-C platform. It measures 4,680 mm in length, 2,065 mm in width and 1,725 mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,705 mm with a ground clearance of 205 mm. There could be some changes when the SUV finally is launched in the Indian market. In the global market, the X-Trail is offered as a 5-seater and a 7-seater configuration.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Nissan Kicks (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Kicks
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 13.9 kmpl
₹9.5 - 14.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl | 999 cc | Manual | Petrol | 5 Person | FWD | 71 bhp | 96 Nm | 205 mm | 939 kg | 336 litres | 5 Gears | 1.0L B4D | No | 40 litres | Hrs | 750 Km | | No | Front & Rear | seconds | Kmph | 18 kmpl
₹4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : 5 things to know about India-bound Nissan X-Trail SUV

In terms of power output, the X-Trail is offered with a turbo-petrol engine, a strong hybrid engine and a naturally aspirated engine. It is sold with a two-wheel drive or a four-wheel drive system. Nissan has not announced which powertrain will come to the Indian market. However, it could be the hybrid powertrain considering other manufacturers have also started introducing hybrid engines in the Indian market. The hybrid engine also means that the X-Trail could have a good fuel efficiency than its rivals.

The X-Trail is expected to be launched via a CBU or Completely Built Unit in the Indian market. This means it could be priced slightly on the higher side. It will be going against Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Tucson.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: Nissan Qashqai Nissan X Trail
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks
Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

PMV Electric to launch compact EV tomorrow in the Indian market
PMV Electric to launch compact EV tomorrow in the Indian market
Super granny does 180kmph, seven spike strips used to finally halt her
Super granny does 180kmph, seven spike strips used to finally halt her
This is this most stunning Mercedes that no money can buy
This is this most stunning Mercedes that no money can buy
Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs spotted testing on Indian roads,
Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs spotted testing on Indian roads,
Audi Q8 e-tron, with up to 600-km range, to launch in India soon
Audi Q8 e-tron, with up to 600-km range, to launch in India soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city