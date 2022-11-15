Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs spotted testing on Indian roads,

Nissan's next big launch for the Indian market will be the X-Trail SUV. The manufacturer has started testing the SUV on the Indian roads. Along with it Qashqai was also spotted.

After the success of Magnite, Nissan Motor revealed three new SUVs in October. There is Qashqai, X-Trail and the Juke. The manufacturer announced that they will start a feasibility study of all three SUVs for the Indian market. Through the spy shots, it is confirmed that the testing of the Qashqai and X-Trail has been started on Indian roads. The manufacturer also confirmed the launch of the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market while the launch of the other two SUVs has not been confirmed. As of now, the launch timeline is not known.

In its fourth generation, the X-Trail SUV is underpinned by the Alliance CMF-C platform. It measures 4,680 mm in length, 2,065 mm in width and 1,725 mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,705 mm with a ground clearance of 205 mm. There could be some changes when the SUV finally is launched in the Indian market. In the global market, the X-Trail is offered as a 5-seater and a 7-seater configuration.

In terms of power output, the X-Trail is offered with a turbo-petrol engine, a strong hybrid engine and a naturally aspirated engine. It is sold with a two-wheel drive or a four-wheel drive system. Nissan has not announced which powertrain will come to the Indian market. However, it could be the hybrid powertrain considering other manufacturers have also started introducing hybrid engines in the Indian market. The hybrid engine also means that the X-Trail could have a good fuel efficiency than its rivals.

The X-Trail is expected to be launched via a CBU or Completely Built Unit in the Indian market. This means it could be priced slightly on the higher side. It will be going against Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 Aircross, Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Tucson.

