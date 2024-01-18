Nissan X-Trail Mountain Rescue is here for serious mountain rescue missions

Nissan introduced the X-Trail Mountain Rescue vehicle, which is equipped with the company's e-4ORCE all-wheel drive technology and a variety of equipment specifically designed to satisfy the demands of mountain rescue missions. The X-Trail Mountain Rescue distinguishes out for its snow tracks, which replace traditional wheels.

Furthermore, the vehicle's interior has been modified for rescue operations, with the back seats removed to allow a stretcher and a seat for a single medical practitioner. This design enables for the quick and safe transportation of injured skiers to medical facilities, Nissan says.

Externally, the vehicle is outfitted with a custom roof rack to carry an evacuation stretcher and snow shovels, which are essential in rescue situations. It also has a siren, a light bar, roof and hood lights, bigger fenders, an upgraded front bumper with a winch, and reinforced towing hooks. Footboards and an increased ride height.

Powering the vehicle is Nissan's electrified twin-motor e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system, which claims to provide superior grip control by responding to changes in surface traction in just 1/10,000th of a second - approximately 1000 times faster than typical systems. It also adjusts power distribution to each wheel individually, ensuring safe driving in a variety of situations, from wet urban roads to snowy mountain slopes.

In conjunction with this technology exhibition, Nissan will launch the "Ride Responsibly" campaign in five European ski destinations. The initiative promotes safe slope etiquette by using digital signs to encourage snow riders to slow down at important crossings, thereby lowering crash chances. As part of this endeavor, the X-Trail Mountain Rescue will be showcased in a glass box in the famed Italian ski resort Cervinia.

Coralie Musy, Vice President of Brand & Customer Experience at Nissan AMIEO, stressed on the initiative's twin purpose of demonstrating Nissan's superior e-4ORCE technology and advocating for safe behavior among winter sports fans. "Nissan defies the ordinary not only through technological innovation but also in its societal contributions," he said.

