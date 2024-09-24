Tata Nexon EV with larger battery pack launched at 14 lakh. Check what's new

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV with a bigger 45 kWh battery pack, available at a pricing range between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV with the bigger battery pack is available in the Red #Dark Edition avatar as well, which costs ₹20,000 additional over and above the standard persona. The Red #Dark Edition of the Nexon EV is available in the top-end Empowered+ persona only. Overall, the Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh battery pack variant is available in Creative, Fearless, Empowered and Empowered+ persona options.

Tata Motors claims the Nexon EV with a 45 kWh battery pack will offer up to 489 kilometres of range on a single charge. The SUV comes with features like panoramic sunroof, V2L and V2Vn charging technology. The V2L and V2V charging technology allows the Nexon EV to charge other appliances and electric vehicles using its own battery power. Tata Motors also claims that the Nexon EV 45 can be charged from 10-80 per cent in about 40 minutes using a 60 kW fast charger.

Tata Nexon EV 45 Red #Dark Edition: Key facts

The Tata Nexin EV 45 comes with a carbon black exterior shade, which sets it apart from the rest of the variants. It gets a piano black dark chrome 2D Tata logo, a piano black lower grille, a special dark mascot, and charcoal roof rails. The SUV runs on piano jet black 16-inch alloy wheels with black tint lacquer.

The black theme with red contrasting red elements is available inside the cabin as well. It gets an all-black-themed cabin, while the dashboard gets a satin midnight black finish, which sports granite black with a red dark double deco stitch. The instrument cluster of this car too sports a distinctive Red #Dark Edition special user interface.

