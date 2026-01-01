The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC, featuring a 122 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 820 km, is priced at ₹1.39 Crore (ex-showroom).
The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC is available in 8 colour options: Velvet Brown, Black Lacquer, Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, High Tech Silber Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic, Polar White Non Metallic.
The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC is powered by a 122 kWh battery pack that allows for 820 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 800 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EQS SUV 450 4MATIC include the Mercedes-Benz EQE priced ₹1.41 Cr and the Porsche Macan EV priced between ₹1.22 Cr - 1.69 Cr.
The EQS SUV 450 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed and Heads Up Display (HUD).