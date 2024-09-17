Auto recap, Sept 16: Merceds-Benz EQS SUV & 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched

HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in the automotive sectors of India and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Monday, September 16.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic launched at ₹ 1.41 crore

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV becomes the fourth top end BEV in India from the company and joins the list of electric vehicles that the company is offering such as the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, EQA, EQB and the recently launched Maybach EQS SUV. After the launch of the Maybach EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS SUV in the 580 4Matic form priced at ₹1.41 crore, ex-showroom. In contrast, the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV is priced at ₹2.25 crore, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the company claims to have got over 50 bookings for the Maybach EQS SUV in one week.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at ₹ 2.75 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the updated Apache RR 310 with a host of feature additions including winglets for the 2024 model year. The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from ₹2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to ₹2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at ₹2.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched at ₹ 12.86 lakh

Honda Cars India has introduced a new special edition model for its most popular product currently, the Elevate. The Honda Elevate Apex Edition is based on the V and the VX trim level and will be available in limited volumes. At an additional cost of ₹15,000, the new special edition brings in some exterior and interior cosmetic enhancements. The Honda Elevate Apex edition starts at ₹12.86 lakh, ex-shworoom for the V MT variant and goes upto ₹15.25 lakh for the VX CVT variant.

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition launched at ₹ 10.15 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Venue Adventure Edition starting at ₹10.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Prior to this, the last generation Creta and the Alcazar got the Adventure Edition. The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition gets three variants - S(O), SX and SX(O).

