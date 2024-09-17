HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Sept 16: Merceds Benz Eqs Suv Launched, 2024 Tvs Apache Rr 310 Launched

Auto recap, Sept 16: Merceds-Benz EQS SUV & 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Sep 2024, 07:52 AM
2024 TVS Apache RR 310
2024 TVS Apache RR 310
HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in the automotive sectors of India and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Monday, September 16.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic launched at 1.41 crore

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV becomes the fourth top end BEV in India from the company and joins the list of electric vehicles that the company is offering such as the EQS sedan, EQE SUV, EQA, EQB and the recently launched Maybach EQS SUV. After the launch of the Maybach EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS SUV in the 580 4Matic form priced at 1.41 crore, ex-showroom. In contrast, the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV is priced at 2.25 crore, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the company claims to have got over 50 bookings for the Maybach EQS SUV in one week.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic launched in India at 1.41 crore. Gets a certified range of 809 kms

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.75 lakh

TVS Motor Company has launched the updated Apache RR 310 with a host of feature additions including winglets for the 2024 model year. The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from 2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to 2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at 2.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.75 lakh, gets MotoGP-style winglets

Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched at 12.86 lakh

Honda Cars India has introduced a new special edition model for its most popular product currently, the Elevate. The Honda Elevate Apex Edition is based on the V and the VX trim level and will be available in limited volumes. At an additional cost of 15,000, the new special edition brings in some exterior and interior cosmetic enhancements. The Honda Elevate Apex edition starts at 12.86 lakh, ex-shworoom for the V MT variant and goes upto 15.25 lakh for the VX CVT variant.

Also Read : Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched at 12.86 lakh. Gets exterior and interior enhancements

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition launched at 10.15 lakh

(Also read: Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition launched at 10.15 lakh. Check what’s new)

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Venue Adventure Edition starting at 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Prior to this, the last generation Creta and the Alcazar got the Adventure Edition. The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition gets three variants - S(O), SX and SX(O).

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Sep 2024, 07:52 AM IST
