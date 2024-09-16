2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.75 lakh, gets MotoGP-style winglets

TVS Motor Company has launched the updated Apache RR 310 with a host of feature additions including winglets for the 2024 model year. The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from ₹2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to ₹2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at ₹2.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Specifications

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 makes more power and torque, while also packing more electronics to make the motorcycle more potent on the racetrack. The new winglets generate about 3 kg of downforce, which should result in better performance. The overall design remains unchanged on the motorcycle.

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter, and more

Power on the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 comes from the same 312 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 38 bhp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of peak torque at 7,900 rpm. The motor now produces more power than before thanks to a 13 per cent larger airbox, increased throttle body diameter, and increased volumetry efficiency. The engine uses a new forged piston that's 10 per cent lighter to keep up with the faster revving unit.

The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike gets USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The BTO (Build To Order) Kit available at an additional cost adds a fully adjustable front and rear suspension on the motorcycle. Braking power comes from the same setup with dual-channel ABS as standard. On the feature front, the 2024 Apache RR 310 gets a TFT display, all-LED lighting, multiple ride modes and more. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity with navigation.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO Platform

Under the Build To Order (BTO) platform, TVS is offering two racing kits with the 2024 Apache RR 310. The Dynamic Kit is priced at an additional ₹18,000 and brings the fully adjustable front and rear suspension, brass coated drive chain and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). The Dynamic Pro Kit is priced at ₹16,000 and adds the Race Tune Dynamic Stability Control (RTDSC) system, which brings a host of electronic aids including cornering traction control, cornering ABS, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, and rear lift-off control.

Customers can have the new Apache RR 310 with the Race Replica paint scheme for an extra ₹7,000 with the colours and graphics inspired by the TVS Apache’s race bike livery with the option to add a personalised race number on the visor.

The new Bomber Grey paint scheme on the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at ₹ 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Bookings

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is open for bookings across the brand’s premium dealerships pan India. The new full-faired offering will take on the KTM RC 390, Aprilia RS457, and the like in the segment.

