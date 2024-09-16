Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched at 12.86 lakh. Check what's new

In view of the festive season, Honda Cars India has introduced a new special edition model for its most popular product currently, the Elevate. The Honda Elevate Apex Edition is based on the V and the VX trim level and will be available in limited volumes.

At an additional cost of ₹15,000, the new special edition brings in some exterior and interior cosmetic enhancements. The Honda Elevate Apex edition

At an additional cost of ₹15,000, the new special edition brings in some exterior and interior cosmetic enhancements. The Honda Elevate Apex edition starts at ₹12.86 lakh, ex-shworoom for the V MT variant and goes upto ₹15.25 lakh for the VX CVT variant.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda HR-V 1198 cc 1198 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The Apex Edition package adds piano black accents featured with silver highlights on the front and rear bumpers, as well as new piano black door garnish. It also features Apex Edition emblems applied to the front fender and tailgate.

Also Read : Honda Elevate turns one: Key hits and misses

Inside, the Apex Edition boasts a new dual-tone Ivory and Black scheme instead of the regular tan and black interior. The cabin is also upgraded as the leatherette trims on the dashboard and door panels, which were earlier restricted to top-of-range ZX spec.

The Apex Edition also boasts of exclusive seat upholstery, cushions, and ambient lighting. All other features of V and VX trims are the same. Interestingly, both exterior and interior packages can be bought. The interior package is available for ₹10,000, and the exterior package for ₹5,000.

Honda Elevate: Specs

The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a six speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The powertrain generates 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

Earlier it was learnt that the Elevate along with other Honda models including the Amaze and the City can be had with be CNG options. However, unlike competitors who offer factory-fitted CNG, Honda provides these kits through dealerships as an aftermarket add-on. It's important to note that Honda has never officially offered CNG before.

Also watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

These CNG kits can be installed on both manual and CVT transmissions for all three models. Interested buyers can expect to pay an additional ₹75,000 to ₹85,000 for the kit and installation on the Honda vehicles. Dealerships are also providing a one-year warranty for peace of mind.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: