TVS Apache RR 310 is priced between Rs. 2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.The TVS Apache RR 310 is available in 3 variants - Red Without Quickshifter, Red With Quickshifter, Bomber Grey.TVS Apache RR 310 comes with 312.2 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.TVS Apache RR 310 rivals are KTM 390 Duke TVS Apache RR 310 comes with a mileage of 34.7 kmpl (Company claimed).