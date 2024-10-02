HT Auto
TVS Apache RR 310 Front Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
TVS Apache RR 310 Right Side View
TVS Apache RR 310 Fuel Tank
TVS Apache RR 310 Seat
TVS Apache RR 310 Model Name
TVS Apache RR 310 Rear Brake
TVS Apache RR 310

Launch Date: 16 Sept 2024
4.0
1 Review
2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Key Specs
Engine

Segment Average: 313.0 cc

Apache RR 310: 312.2 cc

Mileage

Segment Average: 31.92 kmpl

Apache RR 310: 34.7 kmpl

Speed

Segment Average: 155.0 kmph

Apache RR 310: 164.0 kmph

View all Apache RR 310 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About TVS Apache RR 310

Latest Update

  • 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
  • 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Your budget-friendly track buddy?

    • TVS Apache RR 310 Price: TVS Apache RR 310 is priced between Rs. 2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for TVS Apache RR 310? The TVS Apache RR 310 is available in 3 variants - Red Without Quickshifter, Red With Quickshifter, Bomber Grey. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of TVS Apache RR 310? TVS Apache RR 310 comes with 312.2 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of TVS Apache RR 310? TVS Apache RR 310 rivals are KTM 390 Duke, KTM 250 Duke, CFMoto 400NK, TVS Apache RTR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390. What is the mileage of TVS Apache RR 310? TVS Apache RR 310 comes with a mileage of 34.7 kmpl (Company claimed).

    TVS Apache RR 310 Alternatives

    KTM 390 Duke

    KTM 390 Duke

    3.13 Lakhs
    KTM 250 Duke

    KTM 250 Duke

    2.41 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    CFMoto 400NK

    CFMoto 400NK

    3.5 Lakhs Onwards
    TVS Apache RTR 310

    TVS Apache RTR 310

    2.5 - 2.72 Lakhs
    Kawasaki Ninja 300

    Kawasaki Ninja 300

    3.43 Lakhs
    KTM RC 390

    KTM RC 390

    3.18 - 3.19 Lakhs
    TVS Apache RR 310 Variants

    TVS Apache RR 310 price starts at ₹ 2.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RR 310 comes in 3 variants. TVS Apache RR 310's top variant is Bomber Grey.

    3 Variants Available
    ₹2.75 Lakhs*
    Engine
    312 cc
    Max Speed
    164 km
    ₹2.92 Lakhs*
    Engine
    312 cc
    Max Speed
    160 km
    ₹2.97 Lakhs*
    Engine
    312 cc
    Max Speed
    164 km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    TVS Apache RR 310 Specifications and Features

    Max Power37.48 bhp
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage34.7 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine312.2 cc
    Max Speed164 kmph
    View all Apache RR 310 specs and features

    TVS Apache RR 310 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    TVS Apache RR 310
    		KTM 390 DukeKTM 250 DukeTVS Apache RTR 310Kawasaki Ninja 300KTM RC 390BMW G 310 RHonda CB300RZontes 350RKeeway K300 N
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs
    ₹3.13 Lakhs
    ₹2.41 Lakhs
    ₹2.5 - 2.72 Lakhs
    ₹3.43 Lakhs
    ₹3.18 - 3.19 Lakhs
    ₹2.5 Lakhs
    ₹2.77 Lakhs
    ₹3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs
    ₹2.55 Lakhs Onwards
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Engine
    312.2 cc
    398.63 cc
    2497 cc
    312.12 cc
    296 cc
    373 cc
    313 cc
    286 cc
    348 cc
    292.4 cc
    Mileage
    34.7 kmpl
    28.4 kmpl
    30.8 kmpl
    35 kmpl
    30 kmpl
    25.9 kmpl
    32.5 kmpl
    30 kmpl
    40 kmpl
    31.9 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

    TVS Apache RR 310 User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & aboverating star
    0
    2 & aboverating star
    0
    3 & aboverating star
    0
    4 & aboverating star
    1
    5 ratingrating star
    0
    All rounder bike
    Amazing look of bike when i see this bike on road literally i forgot all bike RR 310 bike is really awesome bike look bike features bike engine all are support.
    By: Vansh yadav (Sept 20, 2024)
    Read full Review
    Read Arrow

    TVS Apache RR 310 News

    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
    2 Oct 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 packs more power and electronics bumping up every aspect of the motorcycle in the process
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Your budget-friendly track buddy?
    27 Sept 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter, and more.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched: Most important facts you should know
    17 Sept 2024
    Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
    Auto recap, Sept 16: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched
    17 Sept 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 arrives with a host of new electronics, while there are now MotoGP-style winglets on the side fairing
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched at 2.75 lakh, gets MotoGP-style winglets
    16 Sept 2024
    TVS Apache RR 310 related Videos

    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
    27 Sept 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
    26 Sept 2024
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Apache RR 310 FAQs

    The TVS Apache RR 310 offers a mileage of 34.7 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Bikes.
    The top variant of TVS Apache RR 310 is the Bomber Grey.
    The TVS Apache RR 310 boasts a 312.2 cc engine, generating a max power of 37.48 bhp.
    The TVS Apache RR 310 offers 3 variants. The lowest variant, Red Without Quickshifter is priced at Rs. 2.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Bomber Grey is priced at Rs. 2.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

