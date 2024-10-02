TVS Apache RR 310 Price: TVS Apache RR 310 is priced between Rs. 2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected. How many variants are there for TVS Apache RR 310? The TVS Apache RR 310 is available in 3 variants - Red Without Quickshifter, Red With Quickshifter, Bomber Grey. What are the engine, performance, and specifications of TVS Apache RR 310? TVS Apache RR 310 comes with 312.2 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type. Which are the major rivals of TVS Apache RR 310? TVS Apache RR 310 rivals are KTM 390 Duke, KTM 250 Duke, CFMoto 400NK, TVS Apache RTR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390. What is the mileage of TVS Apache RR 310? TVS Apache RR 310 comes with a mileage of 34.7 kmpl (Company claimed).