The EQS SUV 580 4MATIC Celebration Edition, featuring a 122 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹1.55 Crore (ex-showroom).
The EQS SUV 580 4MATIC Celebration Edition offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EQS SUV 580 4MATIC Celebration Edition is available in 8 colour options: Velvet Brown, Black Lacquer, Obsidian Black Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, High Tech Silber Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic, Polar White Non Metallic.
The EQS SUV 580 4MATIC Celebration Edition is powered by a 122 kWh battery pack. The motor delivers 858 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EQS SUV 580 4MATIC Celebration Edition include the Mercedes-Benz EQE priced ₹1.41 Cr and the Porsche Macan EV priced between ₹1.22 Cr - 1.69 Cr.
The EQS SUV 580 4MATIC Celebration Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.